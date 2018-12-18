How to Win the Limited-Edition Miami Art Basel SoleFly x Air Jordan 1s for as Little as $5

For those who missed out on this month’s SoleFly x Air Jordan 1s, you have been blessed with a second chance to purchase the limited-edition Miami Art Basel sneakers.

Active Dreamers, the NBA fan apparel company, is raffling off both pairs of the coveted Jordan 1s for its “Miami Dream” pack, with one winner for each colorway. The upper that features traditional leather is dressed in a color palette of the Miami Hurricanes, which combines white, dark green and orange hues. The patent leather version boasts a premium black and green patent leather upper.

Both colorways feature Miami-specific branding throughout, including the 305 area code and “MIA” printed on the back of the tongue. The patent leather version is limited to only 223 pairs. Included with each pair is a special edition Active Dreamers pillow ball, featuring both the SoleFly and Jumpman branding.

Each entry for the drawing starts at $5 with unlimited entries per person. The best part? A portion of the proceeds will be benefiting Athletes vs. Cancer — a nonprofit organization for cancer awareness that was founded by NBA champion Matt Barnes. The contest will end Dec. 25 at 12 a.m. PT with both winners to be announced that day. To enter for a chance to win these coveted SoleFly x Air Jordan 1s, head to Activedreamers.com.

