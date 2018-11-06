Merrell Celebrates Diversity With Its New ‘One Trail’ Campaign

Merrell sent 50 photographers out on trails throughout the country Sept. 1 to photograph the diverse people who enjoy the outdoors. And now, the images live online as part of the brand’s “One Trail” campaign.

“The idea of this project is simple: celebrate the diversity of the trail by capturing a moment in time,” Merrell chief marketing officer Strick Walker said in a statement. “The outdoors are enjoyed by everyone. Hopefully the project will become an inspirational reflection of that reality.”

For the project, Merrell said it intentionally did not use paid models, athletes or social media influencers, opting for the photographers to highlight the people they encounter on the trail.

Merrell worked with notable photographers such as Jeff Johnson, Ryan Redcorn and others for the campaign.

The photos can be viewed online at OneTrail.Merrell.com.

Aside from their appearance online, the images will be featured in a gallery at the Outdoor Retailer Winter Market show in Denver starting Nov. 8.

“Our goal is to document the trail like this repeatedly — and in different parts of the world,” Walker said in a statement. “The trail is a great unifier. It doesn’t care who you are.”

Merrell president Sue Rechner told FN in an exclusive interview in July that the brand is actively engaged in expanding the outdoor market.

“We’re developing a program around inclusivity and accessibility that will get thousands of new hikers onto the trails, inspire others by celebrating the everyday heroes and enhance our partnerships with nonprofits that help maintain our trail systems,” said Rechner. “We’ve already been driving a lot of the above with the help of our ambassadors through various initiatives with nonprofits such as American Hiking Society and Conservation Alliance, as well as through our Merrell Magic program [to support the hiking community]. Our new platform … will take our dedication to the trails, and those who strive to use them, to a higher level.”

