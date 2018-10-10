Mephisto Celebrates 50th Anniversary By Reviving Classic Styles

French comfort-fashion brand Mephisto is celebrating its 50-year anniversary with the re-launch of its original collection.

The new Mephisto Walks campaign will officially launch Thursday with an exclusive event held at Sportie LA’s Influencer car-park, followed by a 4-day pop-up held at the store located at 7763 Melrose Avenue.

The European footwear company is best known for its Rainbow and Lady styles, which were both designed in 1975.

Mephisto Walks campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mephisto Originals

The Rainbow, which retails for nearly $300, comes in suede, leather and nubuck, and is available in over 10 colorways. A black and brown leather Rainbow mid iteration costs $339. Meanwhile, the Lady is featured in patent leather. The shoes are available on Mephisto.com.

“We are very excited about the re-launch of our original style. Since 1975, this classic pattern has been a cornerstone of our brand and continues to have a cult following around the globe. With consumers now placing such a high premium on authenticity, the timing is perfect for us to reinvigorate this classic in modern materials and colors,” shares James Rowley, Mephisto USA president and CEO.

Mephisto Walks campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mephisto

The launch event will include a variety of different interactions such as a green screen treadmill feature for guests to create their own short Mephisto Walks films for social media.

