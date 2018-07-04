Matthew M. Williams, Founder of the Kanye West-Approved Alyx Label, Unveils Nike Collection

If you’re among those in the sneaker and fashion communities that follow all things Kanye West and Virgil Abloh, by now you’ve heard of the hot new label Alyx by Matthew M. Williams. That’s a safe bet, because in addition to Williams working with both West and Abloh in the past, headlines were made recently when each appeared in the front row of the debut Alyx show at Paris Fashion Week.

It’s not just anybody that has West and Abloh sitting side-by-side in the front row at their first show, so Williams’ high status in the fashion world already seems guaranteed for years to come. Now his legitimacy just got even stronger, as a full apparel collection with Nike was just announced.

Matthew M. Williams x Nike apparel. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Williams’ momentum gains even more steam this summer with the Nike collection, featuring an assortment of apparel pieces for training with his distinct design language characterized by a futuristic utilitarian aesthetic.

Nike states that the collection by Williams “gives a human touch to a data-driven, purpose-led series of training shirts, trousers and accessories for men and women.”

Matthew M. Williams x Nike apparel. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Computational design was utilized for the innovative apparel, transferring data collected for heat and sweat zones and movement in the body into structural patterns on the clothing. Aiming to give what he calls an “organic feel,” Williams contrasted the computational design of the apparel with raw edge finishes, seen in the men’s long sleeve top and women’s tank.

Matthew M. Williams x Nike apparel. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The collection also contains accessories, including a wearable towel and a unique double sock.

The MMW x Nike collection releases July 12 at Nike.com and select retailers.

Matthew M. Williams x Nike apparel for men. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike