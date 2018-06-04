Vans and Marvel Join Forces For Epic Super Hero Sneaker Collection

Hot on the heels of this summer’s blockbuster super hero movie ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, Marvel has joined forces with Vans for an epic sneaker, apparel and accessory collection.

With styles and sizing for adults, children and toddlers, the entire collection totals more than 70 pieces, ensuring there’s something for Marvel fans of all ages. All styles arrive June 8 directly from Vans and at select retailers.

The flagship sneaker of the collection is the Avengers Old Skool, featuring a creative colorway and construction that calls out key members of the squad including Captain America, Iron Man, Thor and Hulk all within one shoe. The canvas Authentic silhouette also features multiple Avengers in one shoe, with an allover print including additional characters like Black Panther, Black Widow and Spider Man.

The popular Sk8-Hi silhouette is found within the collection in three colorways dedicated to Captain Marvel, Black Panther, and Deadpool with various references to their respective suits. The most playful sneaker of all within the collection is the Hulk Slip-On, depicting a graphic of his green feet ripping through the shoe’s classic checkerboard colorway. Spider Man and Black Widow also have their own Slip-Ons. The women of Marvel also get their own capsule, including the Authentic, Slide-On sandal and a selection of apparel and accessories featuring an allover print of heroines such as Medusa, Scarlet Witch, Storm and more.

Sizing for kids and toddlers for many of the above listed models is also available, while the young Marvel fans also get their own Spider Man Sk8-Hi, the aforementioned women of Marvel Authentic, and a Slip-On showcasing Baby Groot on the checkerboard motif.

The Marvel x Vans collection also includes a full range of sandals, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, caps, backpacks, socks and other accessories. In addition to all this, the Vans Customs site will offer three exclusive prints to allow for your own custom sneaker design beginning June 8.