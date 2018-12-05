Mark Wahlberg Is Raffling Rare Air Jordans to Fund California Wildfire Relief Efforts

Mark Wahlberg is raising money for California wildfire relief efforts, and he’s using ultra-rare sneakers to do it.

The beloved actor and sneaker collector — who has an infatuation with Jordans — is offering fans the chance to win an autographed pair of the unreleased Air Jordan 4 “Wahlburger” kicks on CrowdRise by GoFundMe. (Only 30 pairs of the sneakers were made.) With the help of the Entertainment Industry Foundation, Wahlberg will use the money to help people impacted by the fires. Each donation of $10 presents a chance for someone to win the sneakers.

The “Instant Family” co-star filmed a video for his personal Instagram account with details on how to win, which is live now. (Click here to donate.)

Multiple reports this week stated 85 people are confirmed dead from the wildfires throughout the state last month, with roughly 14,000 homes destroyed.

A pair of Adidas Outdoor execs were among those displaced from their homes.

“It was really quick and there was not a lot of warning. We live at the ocean and there are high winds that come off the hills and the fires generally burn down toward the ocean, so we’re right in the line of the fire,” Greg Thomsen, managing director for the Adidas Outdoor, told FN after his family was evacuated from their home on Malibu’s Broad Beach.

The brand’s marketing manager, Diane Kay, was slightly more fortunate than her colleague.

“At one point, we had about eight or nine fire trucks in our cul-de-sac and just as the fire was about to hit they got called off. We were lucky. The Santa Ana winds blow so ferociously and the fire moves so quickly. It kind of came and went. So my home is fine. It burned right up to the property line,” said Kay, who lives in Oak Park.

