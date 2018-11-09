Crocodiles Bite Man Wearing Crocs

As it turns out, Crocs cannot protect you when deciding to jump into a pit full of crocodiles — or prevent you from getting bitten by one.

A man in St. Augustine, Fla. volunteered himself as the test subject for the experiment, and he’s now being charged with vandalism for breaking into the city’s Alligator Farm Zoological Park while wearing the comfort shoes.

Not only did the man, identified by the St. Augustine Police Department as Brandon Keith Hatfield, sustain injuries to his foot but he also left the premises in handcuffs after he was found nearby in only his underwear, according to the Associated Press. It was Hatfield’s lost Crocs shoes that prompted the alligator farm staff to review security footage, revealing that the defendant had been the culprit of what they suspect is over $5000 in damages, according to AP.

In the footage, Hatfield is seen “climbing a structure at the Nile Crocodile enclosure and jumping into a pool occupied by crocodiles,” according to a post on the the SAPD’s official Facebook page. He was subsequently attacked by one of the crocodiles, resulting in the injuries to his foot and leg and the loss of his Crocs.

The defendant was taken to the hospital, and is now being held in the St. John’s County Jail without bond, the AP reported.

