Calling all Sneakerheads: Here’s How to Customize Your Kicks at Louis Vuitton

French house Louis Vuitton has been offering personalization on its luggage, bags and small leather goods for some time but as of this week, it is rolling out the concept to its men’s sneakers as well. The service, available in a selection of stores worldwide is dubbed Now Yours, Run Away, the sneakers are made in the maison’s own workshop in Fiesso in Italy, and the combinations are practically endless.

Kick off process by selecting from three finishes in regular or exotic leathers: full calf leather, full alligator or a mix of alligator and calf. Then it’s time to let your imagination, ahem, Run Away with you.

Louis Vuitton Now Yours Runaway personalized sneaker. CREDIT: Louis Vuitton

There are 13 different zones on the shoe that you can play with including the sole, heel, tongue and laces and you can choose color and canvas print options for all 13 of them. The nine color choices are navy, vibrant red, orange, sunny yellow, bright purple, cognac, pure black and white while the four canvas options are Monogram, Monogram Eclipse, Monogram White and Damier Graphite.

As for those all-important initials, you can either have them hot-stamped on the heel or placed on the side of the shoe. If you go for the latter, the letters can sit in the middle of those famous Louis Vuitton stripes — just as they might on a bag.

Louis Vuitton Now Yours Runaway personalized sneaker group. CREDIT: Louis Vuitton

Turnaround time is five weeks and prices start at €750 for the basic model without exotics, with any exotic detailing starting from €3000.