Lonzo Ball Unveils His Newest $200 Big Baller Brand Sneakers

As the 2018-19 NBA season officially tips off tonight for the Los Angeles Lakers, point guard Lonzo Ball may already have narrowed down his selection of kicks for his upcoming sophomore campaign.

The Big Baller Brand took to social media this week via Slam’s Instagram page to introduce a brand-new signature sneaker to Ball’s Z02 basketball line — the Z02.19, which is available for preorder on the brand’s website. The pair is scheduled to ship on Feb. 1, with no refunds or exchanges accepted. Unlike its predecessor’s $495 price tag, the updated model is listed at $200.

The upcoming model will usher in a new take to the low-top build, opting for a mesh base upper with genuine full-grain Nappa leather and ultrasoft suede overlays. Near the toe box is a midfoot strap for additional lockdown. According to the brand, the upgraded midsole features a revolutionary cushioning setup that provides “40 percent more rebound than the standard EVA foam.” Additional details include the BBB logo stamped on the lateral side, with Ball’s Z02 crest embossed onto the tongue.

The kicks are available in three colorways, including the multicolored “Madagascar,” a “New White” one featuring a gum outsole and a pink “Lilac” iteration, with more colorways expected to arrive as the season continues.

