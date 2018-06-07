This New Levi’s x Air Jordan 4 Release Takes Denim Sneakers to the Next Level

It’s time to upgrade your traditional denim sneakers.

Levi’s is joining forces with Jordan Brand to launch a follow-up collection to their original Levi’s x Air Jordan IV sneakers and trucker jacket collaboration in January.

Jordan Brand x Levi's Air Jordan IV sneakers and reversible trucker jacket. CREDIT: Courtesy

The second round puts a spin on the standard wash, with the sneakers dressed in black and white denim. Both colorways boast finishing details including tongue tags and gum rubber outsoles. The collection launches in grade school and men’s sizes on June 30 at select Jordan Brand retailers.

Jordan Brand x Levi's Air Jordan IV sneakers in black. CREDIT: Courtesy

Jordan Brand x Levi's Air Jordan IV sneakers in white. CREDIT: Courtesy

Like the first release, the signature Levi Strauss & Co. denim trucker jacket, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2017, can be reversed into a redesigned “Flight” suit, featuring red wing details on each side. (The white iteration comes with black wing paneling.)

The pieces are also fastened with the denim brand’s trademark copper shank buttons. The shoes, jacket and hangtags all feature the Two Horses paper patch with a Jumpman twist.

Jordan Brand x Levi's Air Jordan IV sneakers and reversible trucker jacket. CREDIT: Courtesy

Jordan Brand x Levi's Air Jordan IV sneakers and reversible trucker jacket. CREDIT: Courtesy

