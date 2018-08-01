LeBron James Shoe Size is Pretty Much Exactly What You’d Expect

It’s no secret to basketball fans that LeBron James is huge, standing at 6 foot 8 and weighing 250 pounds. And to no surprise, the NBA champ — who is officially a Los Angeles Laker, as he signed four-year, $154 million contract with the team in July — has gigantic feet to match.

James, a sneakerhead with a lifetime Nike deal, wears a whopping size 15. For reference, the average male shoe size is a 10. What’s interesting though, is that according to Sole Collector, other ballers in the league that are shorter than the 33-year-old Akron, Ohio native wear the same size.

💧👑 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jul 16, 2018 at 9:02am PDT

Both James’ former Miami Heat teammate Dwyane Wade and Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook, who are 6-foot-4, wear a size 15 shoe as well.

Moreover, in 2016, the superstar player posted an Instagram suggesting that his eldest son LeBron James Jr., nicknamed Bronny, has bigger feet than him already. He was only 12 at the time.

Today, James revealed his sneaker collab with John Elliot, the LeBron 8, which will be available this Saturday.

