LeBron James Roasts Nike Haters on Twitter After Company Stock Soars

LeBron James doesn’t have time for your shoe burning.

The longtime Nike athlete took to Twitter yesterday to gently roast those who had burnt their Nike gear in wake of the brand’s controversial add starring polarizing ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

James retweeted news of soaring Nike stock prices, adding:”Well I mean I guess WE’RE on 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #JokesOnYou #NikeLifer✔️.”

The Los Angeles Laker was making a pointed reference to Twitters users who decided to burn their Nikes in response to news of the Kaepernick ad — citing their discomfort in the brand’s political support of the kneeing movement the former San Francisco 49er started in protest of police brutality. #NikeBoycott was trending on Twitter last week, with users gathering thousands of likes and re-shares on videos of themselves destroying their Nike footwear.

Despite the strong opposition, James has been an advocate of the campaign’s since the start. The NBA champion even shared the black-and-white image of Kaepernick — with the words, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything” laid over the athlete’s face — to his personal Instagram, gaining over 1.4 million likes on the photo.

The 33-year-old is also no stranger to using footwear as an avenue for activism. He made headlines in December when he sported Nike LeBron 15 “Equality” sneakers in a black-and-white colorway on the court. With the kicks, James made a purposeful dig at President Donald Trump, who has taken to social media to lash out both at James and Kaepernick. The Cleveland native donated the sneakers to the Smithsonian over the summer, ensuring that his activist efforts on the court are remembered in years to come.