LeBron James Breaks Out 4 Epic Pairs of Sneakers on Instagram

P.J. Tucker may have been named NBA Sneaker Champ at season’s end, but the kicks LeBron James broke out on social media yesterday are hot enough to earn him that title for years to come.

On his personal Instagram account yesterday, the new member of the Los Angeles Lakers showcased four pairs of sneakers any collector would love to own. And it’s hard to call which pair was the hottest.

Arguably the pair that made the most noise on social media among hoops and sneaker fans was the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 1 Protro in a Lakers colorway. Dressed in his Los Angeles jersey and shorts, he rocked the predominately yellow look, which featured hits of black on the upper, a white midsole and purple Undefeated branding on the heel.

James also rocked his latest signature sneaker, the Nike LeBron 15, in a mostly black colorway with the words “I’m King” stitched on the heels. He also showed off a classic signature look, the Nike LeBron 9, in the “Watch the Throne” iteration.

But James didn’t just stunt in basketball kicks yesterday. He also broke out a lifestyle gem. The baller showed off another Virgil Abloh creation, the Off-White x Nike Blazer in black with white laces and accents.

