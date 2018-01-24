LeBron James Reaches NBA Milestone 30,000 Points in Unreleased Nike Sneakers

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during Tuesday's game. AP

NBA superstar LeBron James is in a league of his own, and he’s got the numbers to prove it.

During the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 102-114 road loss to the San Antonio Spurs Tuesday, James became the seventh NBA player to tally 30,000 career points. The milestone achievement puts the baller into elite company including all-time leader Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, and Dirk Nowitzki.

Nowitzki is the only other active player who has reached this accomplishment, with a total of 30,837 points. The next-closest active player is the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Carmelo Anthony, who has 24,970 points.

Nike LeBron 15 sneakers worn by the baller Tuesday night. AP

James’ 28-point Tuesday performance puts him at a total of 30,021 heading into Friday’s home game against the Indiana Pacers.

To get the job done, he wore his latest Nike signature sneakers, the LeBron 15, in a dark red colorway. The sneakers retail for $185 and can be purchased in other styles from Nike’s e-commerce site and select Nike Basketball retailers.

LeBron James reaches the 30,000-point milestone during Tuesday’s game. AP

After surpassing the 30,000 mark, the baller was congratulated by a number of peers and celebrities on Twitter, among them rapper Drake and NBA great Kobe Bryant.

