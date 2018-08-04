President Trump Hurls Twitter Attack on LeBron James and Michael Jordan Jumps In

On Friday night, President Donald Trump unleashed a three-line insult for NBA-star LeBron James.

After sending out — “Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!” —the 45th president garnered over 39 thousand re-tweets as well as a response from his preferred player Michael Jordan; who told NBC News, “I support L.J., he’s doing an amazing job for his community.”

James, who recently sat down with CNN anchor Don Lemon to discuss founding the I Promise School for low-income and at-risk kids, gave his unfiltered view of the political world.

“We’re in a position right now in America, more importantly, where this race thing has taken over because I believe our president is kinda trying to divide us,” he said. “What I’ve noticed over the last few months is that he’s kind of used sports to kind of divide us.”

Trump’s wife First Lady Melania Trump, however, doesn’t seem to be on the same page about James. The First Lady’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham issued a statement saying, she’d be open to visiting his I Promise School adding that he’s, “working to do good things.”

This isn’t the first time that the repeat-championship player has used his platform to speak out. James, an Akron, Ohio native and newly-minted Los Angeles Laker, came to the defense of the San Francisco Golden State Warriors by calling Trump a “bum” for rescinding an invitation to The White House.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

Outside of political twitter-beef, James continues to solidify his place in the NBA and its business of fashion by unveiling his latest shoe for Nike, the LeBron 15. The shoe is composed of BattleKnit fabric and features a unique marriage of Air Max and Zoom Air cushioning — a first for a basketball shoe.

Earlier this week, James also made news by donating the Nike LeBron 15 “Equality” PE shoes to the Smithsonian‘s National Museum Of African American History and Culture. Worn during a 2017 game, the shoes have raised $457,780 and were created to quell racism within the nation.