La La Anthony & Diana Taurasi Share Their Favorite Sneakers at Foot Locker’s Fundraising Gala

The stars were out in New York City last night for ’s On Our Feet Gala, the retailer’s annual fundraising event to support programs funded by its namesake foundation. And they were seen in some of the hottest kicks at the event.

Actress La La Anthony, WNBA star Diana Taurasi and New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo were among the notable attendees, and spoke with FN about all things sneakers. Here’s what they had to share.

What are your three favorite pairs of sneakers ever?

DT: “’Nike Uptempo, [Nike] Air Force 1s in all white, and [Nike] LeBron 10s — the best basketball shoe ever made. But the [LeBron] 15s are a close second. I think with that he finally made a shoe that encompasses comfort and light weight like no other.”

LA: “I love [Air Jordan] 11s, I love the [Air Jordan] 1s, and I love all the Melo [Jordan Brand] sneakers. I’m such a Jordan fan, [Michael Jordan] is like family to me and my husband is signed to Jordan, so having worn Jordans for so many years, I’m just obsessed.”

BN: “No. 1, I’m going to go with [Under Armour] Steph Currys. I just like them in general, I can’t pick one out. No.2, I don’t have any but I like how everybody looks with the Jordans. I don’t have any preference there either. No. 3, I have to go back to my first pair of sneakers ever, and that’s the [Nike] Shox. I loved Shox when I was young, don’t know why, but I just did and those were the first pair of sneakers that I had.”

(L to R): Brandon Nimmo of the New York Mets, New York Yankees legend Bernie Williams, WNBA star Diana Taurasi and New York Rangers great Mike Richter. CREDIT: Foot Locker Foundation

What sneakers do you need to add to your collection?

DT: “I would like a pair of Nike [Yeezy 2], those would be pretty dope, some ‘Red Octobers.’ They’re all solid, they’re a little flashy, and if you wear them with all-black you’re ready to go.”

LA: “I have every pair of sneakers — all the Off-White [Nike collaborations], all the Converse x Off-Whites. People don’t realize how crazy my sneaker collection is. Everything that I want I have. I did an appearance at a sneaker store recently and they bet me $100 to prove that when they pull a sneaker out I didn’t have it and literally every one I was like, ‘I have that one, and I have that one too.’ I have a great sneaker collection, it’s something I’m really proud of.”

BN: “I don’t have a big collection right now, and I need to add a pair of Jordans. I’ve been seeing everyone having them on, but I haven’t purchased a pair myself, so I need to purchase a pair. I don’t have one in mind right now, I have to shop around and see, but in general they seem to be hot with all the guys right now.”

