Get a Good Look at Kyrie Irving’s Delicious ‘Lucky Charms’ Sneakers

As the old slogan of the cereal that inspired its look goes, this new edition of Kyrie Irving’s signature is magically delicious. The star point guard debuted his latest edition of the Nike Kyrie 4 on Saturday in a vibrant “Lucky Charms” colorway.

Irving wore the tasty-looking sneakers to Team USA Basketball’s minicamp in Las Vegas, and the eye-catching scheme was even noteworthy enough to make it onto the NBA’s official Instagram account.

Officially licensed by General Mills, the shoe bears the Lucky Charms logo on each tongue. It’s part of an upcoming “Cereal Pack” of the Kyrie 4 that includes two more of the Boston Celtics star’s favorite cereals, Kix and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Irving previewed all three colorways on his Instagram Stories this month, but this is the first time he has worn any of them publicly.

In a bright red upper inspired by the Lucky Charms cereal box, the shoe also features rainbowlike iridescent Swooshes, multicolored speckling on the midsole that resembles the marshmallow dust at the bottom of a bag of the sugary cereal and a gum rubber outsole with colors of the marshmallows marbled in.

The “Cereal Pack” follows the Kyrie 4 “Wheaties,” which was produced to help promote Irving’s “Uncle Drew” film that released in June. Housed in incredible cereal box-inspired packaging, the “Wheaties” sneaker was given only to friends, family and select media members as a promotional item and was rumored to be limited to 100 pairs.

Fortunately for sneaker (and cereal) fans, the upcoming “Cereal Pack” is expected to receive a wider retail release this summer.