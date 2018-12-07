NBA Star Kyrie Irving Gifts a Young Fan a Pair of Game-Worn Nike Kyrie 5s

With the holiday season officially upon us, Boston Celtics’ All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving got into the giving spirit by gifting a young fan an unreleased pair of game-worn Nike Kyrie 5s.

This kind gesture came shortly after a dominating performance by Irving last night in a regular season game against his team’s rival—the New York Knicks. In an Instagram post from the NBA, Irving is seen handing over his signature kicks to the young fan who was outfitted in his jersey.

The Kyrie 5 pairs a navy mesh-based upper with a metallic silver Swoosh branding on both sides. The shoe’s standout feature includes a tie-dye-colored flytrap construction on the midfoot to provide wearers a better lockdown. The multicolored trend continues on the curved-shaped tooling by boasting an assortment of hues on separate sections of the outsole. Unlike the game-worn pair given to the young fan, Irving’s personal messages written on the midsole won’t be making their way onto the retail release.

Both pairs of the multicolored Nike Kyrie 5. CREDIT: Nike

Nike Basketball has confirmed that this multicolored Nike Kyrie 5 will be available on Nike.com for NikePlus members right now with a global launch happening next Saturday for a retail price of $130. Irving finished the game last night with 22 points, eight assists, four rebounds and a block.

Third Eye Vision. The latest Kyrie 5 celebrates @kyrieirving’s creative court vision that pushes his game beyond ordinary sight. Available on https://t.co/QytNJeSDxC for NikePlus Members in the U.S. December 7. Arriving globally starting December 15. #kyrie5 #kyrieirving #nike pic.twitter.com/klreEK0gD1 — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) December 7, 2018

