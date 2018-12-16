Kylie Jenner Squashes Rumors of Travis Scott-Kanye West Drama As Rumors Swirl on Social Media

There’s no drama between Kanye West and Travis Scott — at least not according to Kylie Jenner.

The controversy began when West went on a Twitter rant Thursday against Drake, specifically calling out the Toronto native for “sneak dissing” on the Scott record “Sicko Mode.”

An Adidas collaborator through his Yeezy label, West disliked a line in the tune that went, “checks over stripes, that’s what I like” — a supposed dig at the Triple Stripes label.

The “Gold Digger” rapper took to Twitter yesterday to confirm that things were fine between him and Scott, writing “Met with Trav at my crib this morning We expressed ourselves It’s all love.”

Met with Trav at my crib this morning We expressed ourselves It’s all love — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

But the internet began swirling with rumors of lingering beef between West and Scott after Scott posted an image to his Instagram stories wherein he appeared to be holding a white logo’d Nike sock at his chest.

Travis Scott is my kinda petty 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Lc15cKoEjK — A. ❣️ (@AT_Tunechi) December 16, 2018

However, Jenner — who has a baby daughter, Stormi Webster, with Scott — cleared up the gossip with a social post of her own.

“he’s not being petty. this is a sweatshirt design (the sock is apart of the design). everyone is good, moved on, living life. for anyone who wasn’t aware – travis has had a deal w Nike and still does. point is.. it’s all been talked out. It’s only positive energy,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, who is herself affiliated with Adidas, wrote.

he’s not being petty. this is a sweatshirt design (the sock is apart of the design). everyone is good, moved on, living life. for anyone who wasn’t aware – travis has had a deal w Nike and still does. point is.. it’s all been talked out. It’s only positive energy. ♥️ https://t.co/E5eZHXjvvg — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 16, 2018

Jenner followed up the initial tweet with a screenshot of the sweatshirt, proving that the sock was just a part of the design on Scott’s sweatshirt and not meant to symbolize anything.

