Kylie Jenner Teases New Colorways of These Dad Sneakers From Adidas

More colorways of the ’90s-inspired Adidas Falcon shoes will be making its way to the market soon and who better to usher in the latest wave than Kylie Jenner, who took to social media to show off the latest offerings from the women’s exclusive dad shoe.

Taking to Instagram to announce the upcoming release, the 21-year-old reality star-turned-entrepreneur shared a series of photos of herself modeling the retro sneaker with a monochromatic Adidas women’s Coeeze sweatsuit. “@AdidasOriginals celebrates the fearless female with #Falcom footwear. Collection drops December 6th,” Jenner captioned. She showed off the Falcon in two fresh takes — one with a white mesh upper with navy blue and red accents, the other a luxurious gold colorway.

Both versions of the Adidas Falcon will launch on Dec. 6 on Adidas.com and at select Adidas stockists. Like the prior releases, expect the kicks to be priced at $100 each.

After spending two years with Puma, Jenner officially inked a deal with Adidas this past August, becoming the Three Stripes’ newest brand ambassador. She joined sister Kendall Jenner and Kanye West as members of the Adidas family.

