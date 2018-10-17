Los Angeles Lakers Star Kyle Kuzma Is GOAT’s First Ambassador

The season hasn’t yet started for Kyle Kuzma and the Los Angeles Lakers, but when it does, you can expect to see some heat on his feet.

Online sneaker marketplace GOAT announced today that it has signed the pro baller as its first brand ambassador, a move the company is calling the first athlete partnership with a sneaker reselling platform. According to GOAT, the timing is ideal since the NBA will no longer have restrictions on the colors of shoes players can wear during games.

To represent the marketplace, GOAT said it will be supplying Kuzma with rare and coveted Nike sneakers.

“GOAT has always celebrated great athletes. Kuzma is emblematic of the passion, focus, and determination that reflect what it means to be great,” Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more proud to have Kuzma represent the GOAT brand and inspire others both on and off the court.”

Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers, shot for GOAT. CREDIT: Katie McCurdy/GOAT

With the deal, Kuzma said he’ll be able to finally get the kicks he’s been missing out on.

“GOAT has inspired me to start collecting more seriously and build my style around sneakers,” Kuzma said in a statement. “People assume that, as an NBA athlete, you can get access to any kind of sneaker you want, when in reality, it’s hard to get the exclusive releases or shoes from the past and feel confident they’re authentic. GOAT gives me a second chance at not only the limited releases I missed but also the shoes I wasn’t able to afford growing up.”

Kuzma and the Lakers will start their season tomorrow when the team hits the road to play the Portland Trail Blazers. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET.

Want more?

Why Sneaker Marketplace GOAT Is Ready to Bet Big on Female Shoppers

GOAT and Flight Club Merge to Become ‘World’s Largest Sneaker Marketplace’

Sneaker Marketplace GOAT Raises $25 Million in Funding, Adds to Board of Directors