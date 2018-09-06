LeBron James Plays Basketball in Eye-Catching Kith x Versace Shorts

Even when LeBron James hits the court in the offseason, he’s stylish.

Images and video of the basketball superstar playing a star-studded pick-up game in New York City surfaced today, with King James dominating alongside fellow Nike athlete and 2017-18 NBA Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons. And while on the court, the iconic athlete rocked a predominantly black pair of his Nike LeBron 16 signature sneaker. James debuted the new performance shoe via social media last month.

Aside from the kicks, the new member of the Los Angeles Lakers was spotted wearing an eye-catching pair of shorts. The look is a collaboration between Kith and Versace, bearing repeated branding from both labels.

Kith founder Ronnie Fieg made mention of a collection he and Donatella Versace put together via social media yesterday, a line that he said “will stand as a very important notch in our [Kith] timeline.”

James and Fieg have a history together, with the Kith leader designing a collection alongside Nike dedicated to the baller and his accomplishments both on and off the court, dubbed Long Live the King. The lineup boasted bold, eye-catching reimaginations of James’ last siganture shoe, the Nike LeBron 15.

During 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, James helped Fieg open his new store in the city with a live Q&A, and mentioned his favorite pair of kicks in the collection: the white floral iteration with the zipper. “They’re just beautiful. I think that they look good on males and females, kids, everybody,” the baller said.

Want more?

3 Black Women Designed the First-Ever Female-Only Nike LeBron Sneaker

This 24-Karat Gold Nike LeBron 15 Custom Is Worth More Than $100,000

LeBron James Reveals a Full Look at the New Nike LeBron 16