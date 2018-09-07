Ronnie Fieg Stuns With Versace, Tommy Hilfiger and Ugg Shoes at Kith Park

Ronnie Fieg made a stellar New York Fashion Week debut in 2016 with Kithland, and followed with another universally applauded presentation in 2017 with Kith Sport. But his third showcase, Kith Park, was his best work yet.

For his third time out, the Kith founder and acclaimed designer packed the Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., tonight with the biggest names in sports, music and fashion (LeBron James, Justin Bieber and Fabolous, to make a few) to display four separate and distinct fashion concepts. And for each idea presented, an eye-catching array of footwear styles was introduced.

Kith Park at NYFW CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Shutterstock

Fieg kicked off the event with an outdoor-themed set, which showcased men in casual, street-ready attire and women in classier, jaw-dropping looks. For the shoes, the men rocked several New Balance styles executed in earthy tones, as well as blues and grays. Also, Converse kicks were on full display, and an Adidas silhouette was spotted, boasting an upper reminiscent of Fieg’s prior Ultra Boost Mid with the brand, sitting atop a 4D Futurecraft midsole. Many of the women were outfitted in skintight black thigh-high boots, white patent leather ankle booties with an ultra pointy toe, and pointy nude suede stilettos.

Also spotted in the mix was a comfy collaborative effort between Kith and Ugg.

Kith Park at NYFW. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Shutterstock

The scene then shifted to a library setup, boasting Fieg’s work with fashion legend Tommy Hilfiger — which was introduced by FN Style Influencer of the Year Hailey Baldwin. The remixed iconic apparel looks from the 1990s were paired with several Timberland collaborations (such as the 6-inch construction style and the 6-Inch Field Boot), as well as new iterations reimagined by Fieg of retro mid-cut sneakers from the Hilfiger brand.

Prior to the show, Fabolous raved about the Hilfiger x Kith kicks, which he was wearing as he looked on.

“I love retro, I love the ’90s, and these are actually comfortable too,” the rap superstar said. “They might have put the 2018 comfort into the 1990s shoe.”

Up until the midway point, hip-hop dominated much of the soundtrack. But Fieg switched it up and went full ‘90s grunge for the third set (fueled by Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit”), which featured distressed apparel paired with several wallabee styles and beat up Adidas Sambas in black and white colorways.

But Fieg saved the best for last: his work with Versace. The lineup was introduced by FN cover star Bella Hadid, closed by Portuguese model Sara Sampaio. The featured several stunning footwear looks, including a bold rendition of the Chain Reaction Sneaker Boots.