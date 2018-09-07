Kith Park’s Front Row Brought Out the Biggest Names in Sports, Fashion & Music

Ronnie Fieg impressed yet again with his Kith Park presentation last night for New York Fashion Week, and A-list celebs were in attendance to witness it all.

There were plenty of famous friends of the designer and Kith founder to fill the crowd — a roster that included NBA icon LeBron James (wearing the Nike React Element 87), pop megastar Justin Bieber, recently retired NFL standout Victor Cruz (alongside actress and model girlfriend Karrueche Tran) as well as rapper and FN cover star Fabolous.

“One of the Kith staples is you get their culture with another brand’s culture. You get a taste of that,” Fabolous said of Fieg’s NYFW presentations to FN. “Also, it’s a melting pot of some of the cool kids in the industry — hip-hop and fashion and athletes, models.”

Justin Bieber at Kith Park. CREDIT: Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA/Shutterstock

Others in attendance were rappers Joey Badass, Dave East and 2 Chainz (who rocked the Versace Chain Reaction sneaker), James’ former teammate Kevin Love (who was wearing the white Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1) and influencer Yes Julz.

Also, collaborator Bruce Pask of Bergdorf Goodman took in the presentation and explained to FN why Fieg is so special to NYFW.

“I don’t think he looks to replicate a runway; I don’t think he looks to other iterations of runway shows,” Pask told FN. “He wants to show to be the best and most proactive and compelling possible but also be something that’s really personal to him and personal to the brand.”

2 Chainz in the Versace Chain Reaction sneaker at Kith Park. CREDIT: Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA/Shutterstock

