How Kith Is Showing Its Support for Gender Equality

Kith is doing its part to promote gender equality with its latest Monday Program initiative.

For its latest apparel drop, the Ronnie Fieg-founded retailer and brand released the “Equality Capsule,” a lineup of T-shirts and hoodies with embroidered branding that you can pick up now.

Kith stated a portion of the proceeds from the line will be donated to Equality Now, an organization that aims to make legal and systemic change that addresses the violence and discrimination women and girls face worldwide.

With its release, Kith stated: “We believe in gender equality for a fairer society. … Be the change you want to see in the world.”

The navy hoodie from the Kith “Equality Capsule.” CREDIT: Kith

The T-shirts in the lineup, available in black, gray and white, retail for $65. The hoodies are available in black, white and navy, and come with a $160 price tag.

The apparel line is out now via Kith.com and at all Kith doors. Although the collection dropped at 11 a.m. ET, several sizes are available of each item.

The heather gray T-shirt from the Kith “Equality Capsule.” CREDIT: Kith

In Kith footwear-related news, images of Fieg’s Adidas Futurecraft 4D collab are circulating online. The sneakers feature a multicolored Primeknit upper (similar to Fieg’s previous Ultra Boost Mid) paired with a 4D Futurecraft midsole. The kicks debuted during the Kith Park Fashion Show on Sept. 6 at New York Fashion Week.

