Ronnie Fieg Teases New Coca Cola x Converse Collab on Social Media

Kith founder and CEO Ronnie Fieg may be set to deliver another must-have collab.

Over the weekend, Fieg teased images of more work with Converse and Coca-Cola. Included in the photos on Instagram and Twitter (with the caption, “We live as many. We stand as one.”) was a new look Converse Chuck 70.

The classic sneaker was executed in mustard yellow with maroon print on the upper, a white toecap, and a white midsole and outsole. Also on the midsole and outsole is a maroon and white Kith tag. The laces, also in mustard yellow, boast Coca-Cola and Kith branding in maroon. (The shoes also appeared with a solid yellow pair of laces.) It also boasts silver metal eyelets.

“We live as many. We stand as one.” pic.twitter.com/Lb0YqpSadd — Ronnie Fieg (@RonnieFieg) August 5, 2018

Aside from the shoes, Fieg teased a red varsity jacket.

Despite the images hitting social media, no release date has been announced.

Kith and Coca-Cola have teamed up twice before, starting with a lineup of apparel and accessories that was unveiled in December 2016, and a summer ’17 drop that featured takes on the Converse Chuck 70.

The summer '17 Coca-Cola x Kith x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 70. CREDIT: Kith

