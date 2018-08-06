Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ronnie Fieg Teases New Coca Cola x Converse Collab on Social Media

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

More Stories By

View All
Ronnie Fieg
Ronnie Fieg
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Kith founder and CEO Ronnie Fieg may be set to deliver another must-have collab.

Over the weekend, Fieg teased images of more work with Converse and Coca-Cola. Included in the photos on Instagram and Twitter (with the caption, “We live as many. We stand as one.”) was a new look Converse Chuck 70.

The classic sneaker was executed in mustard yellow with maroon print on the upper, a white toecap, and a white midsole and outsole. Also on the midsole and outsole is a maroon and white Kith tag. The laces, also in mustard yellow, boast Coca-Cola and Kith branding in maroon. (The shoes also appeared with a solid yellow pair of laces.) It also boasts silver metal eyelets.

Aside from the shoes, Fieg teased a red varsity jacket.

Despite the images hitting social media, no release date has been announced.

Kith and Coca-Cola have teamed up twice before, starting with a lineup of apparel and accessories that was unveiled in December 2016, and a summer ’17 drop that featured takes on the Converse Chuck 70.

Coca-Cola x Kith x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star 70
The summer '17 Coca-Cola x Kith x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 70.
CREDIT: Kith

Want more?

Kith, Allbirds, Sam and Libby Edelman Lead This Year’s ACE Awards Winners

LeBron James Names His Favorite Ronnie Fieg Design From Kith LA’s ‘Long Live the King’ Line

Ronnie Fieg Explains the Secret Behind His Hit Collaborations

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad