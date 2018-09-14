Kith Is the Latest to Get a 4D-Printed Sneaker With Adidas

Adidas announced in June on Instagram that four retail partners including Sneakersnstuff, Invincible, FootPatrol and Kith, will have a take on the brand’s innovative midsole creation. As the 2018 Adidas Consortium 4D project comes to a close, we get a closer look at Adidas’ upcoming project with Kith founder Ronnie Fieg.

The collab made a subtle debut during the Kith Park Fashion Show at New York Fashion Week. The model sported a multicolored Primeknit upper reminiscent of Ronnie Fieg’s previous Ultra Boost Mid with Adidas, which sits atop a 4D Futurecraft midsole.

The tech was introduced on the Adidas Futurecraft 4D model, which launched in January. The 4D printed midsole features Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis technology, which is crafted with light and oxygen creating a high-performance platform. (For more info on the tech, click here.)

The release date and price has yet to be confirmed by both parties, but stay tuned as more information becomes available. Check out the upcoming pair below courtesy of @sneakerhighway23 on Instagram.

