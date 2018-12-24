These New Kith x Adidas Sneakers Are Made to Handle the Toughest Winter Conditions

Before 2018 is over, Kith will finish the year off with a bang by dropping its massive Aspen Collection releasing on Wednesday. First teased by Kith founder Ronnie Fieg earlier this month, the return of the label’s seasonal capsule will feature an assortment of winter-ready gear that’s headlined by notable brands including Adidas, Capita, Columbia, Oakley, and Union.

For the footwear side of things, Kith links up with the 3-Stripes’ Terrex line (most known for its ability to combat the winter elements) to drop a four-piece sneaker collection featuring the newest Free Hiker and Skychaser silhouettes as the centerpiece of the collection.

All four styles of the Kith x Adidas Terrex Aspen 2018 Collection. CREDIT: Kith

Starting with the Free Hiker, the shoes are presented in Kith’s signature color palette known as “Superstorm,” “Intelligence” and “Team.” The “Superstorm” iteration of the mid-top model boasts a black-based upper accented by a bold multicolor Kith-branding on the lateral side. The “Team” colorway opts for a heather blue upper that mixes in black panels with multicolored branding that’s similar to the aforementioned pair on the side. Both versions feature a dense Primeknit build with sealed seams to lock out any moisture combined with the midsole that provides incredibly comfortable wear from the Boost cushioning while the reinforced Continental rubber tread outsole provides optimal grip perfect for the rough winter conditions. Retail pricing for the Kith x Adidas Free Hiker will be $250 each.

Both pairs of the Kith x Adidas Free Hiker. CREDIT: Kith

The Skychaser, previously known as the Agravic, will provide a more everyday-wear-use compared to the Free Hiker but is still expected to handle the harshest of terrains. The low-top will arrive in two makeups — the black-based “Team” colorway and the lighter “Intelligence” color scheme that combines khaki and burgundy with hints of white throughout. Both pairs will feature Boost cushioning on the midsole and a lug outsole for maximum grip. The Kith x Adidas Skychaser will retail for $190 each.

The Kith x Adidas SkyChaser. CREDIT: Kith

The collection will arrive on Wednesday at all Kith shops and at 11 a.m. ET on Kith.com.

Want more?

The Inside Story on the Kith x Vasque Boot Collaboration

How Kith Is Showing Its Support for Gender Equality

Ronnie Fieg Stuns With Versace, Tommy Hilfiger and Ugg Shoes at Kith Park