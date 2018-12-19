Kim Kardashian West Reveals Her Favorite Adidas Yeezys

Mark your calendars, because Adidas Originals has confirmed more Yeezy Boost sneakers dropping next week in what’s expected to be one of the final Yeezy releases of the year.

The latest offering between both Three Stripes and Kanye West is the highly anticipated “Static” version of the popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2. This pair boasts a brand-new redesigned pattern with a transparent stripe that runs from the heel tab all the way to the toe, which exposes a mesh interior layer. The upper sits atop a Boost-cushioned semitranslucent outsole.

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Static Non-Reflective.” CREDIT: Adidas

The top view of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Static Non-Reflective.” CREDIT: Adidas

Unlike its “Reflective” counterpart that was leaked by The Yeezy Mafia on Twitter, which is rumored to be limited to 5,000 pairs worldwide, this variation won’t feature such a limited production number. Still, as all West-designed products go, expect the kicks to sell out.

YEEZY BOOST 350 V2

STATIC REFLECTIVE

SPECIAL RELEASE

5000 PAIRS WORLDWIDE pic.twitter.com/TXNkxHmSnw — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) December 3, 2018

And the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Static Non-Reflective” already has one major fan: Kim Kardashian West went on Twitter and named them as her favorite 350s to date. Earlier this year, the reality star took to Instagram to show off the unreleased pair and captioned the photo with: “Look at these new knit 350s. I’m so excited about them.”

These are my fave 350’s 😱😍 https://t.co/ZpspsLEilA — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 19, 2018

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Static Non-Reflective” is releasing on Dec. 27 at 10 a.m. ET with a retail price of $220. Check out Adidas.com/Yeezy for more release information, including a list of all the retailers that plan to stock the coveted style.

Want more?

Kylie Jenner Squashes Rumors of Travis Scott-Kanye West Drama As Rumors Swirl on Social Media

Kanye West Slams Ariana Grande in Latest Twitter Rant

Kanye West Calls Out Drake on Twitter for Rapping About Yeezys