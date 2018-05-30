Kim Jones Has a Unique High-Top Nike Air Max Collab Releasing Soon

Kim Jones is working with Nike for a collaborative sneaker once again, and this time it’s his most striking model yet.

Jones last worked with Nike in 2016 when he was still the artistic director of Louis Vuitton on the Kim Jones x Nike Air Zoom LWP and a packable Windrunner jacket. Now the current Dior Hommer artistic director, his latest creation with Nike is a bold version of the Air Max 360 running shoe with a high-top design.

Kim Jones x Nike Air Max 360 Hi in Black CREDIT: Solebox

In an interview with the brand on the official Nike News website back in 2016 when his previous collaboration was introduced, Jones stated that for a future project he would like to work on a Footscape sneaker, or “mix and match” a few of his favorite silhouettes into something new.

As it turns out, that’s exactly what he did for the Air Max 360 Hi. An Air Max running shoe with the 360-degree Air unit at its core, the eye-catching design adds a high cut while also borrowing elements from other favorite models of Kim. The asymmetrical lacing is a reference to the Air Footscape runner, while the ankle strap is inspired by the Vandal. The large, fat-bellied Swooshes are most likely a reference to the classic Blazer.

Kim Jones x Nike Air Max 360 Hi in White CREDIT: Solebox

Although it borrows elements of vintage sneakers, the construction stays thoroughly modern with a durable canvas base, synthetic overlays, reflective detailing and premium leather at the tongue and collar. The collaboration debuts in simple black and white colorways.

A drawstring backpack is included with every pair. CREDIT: Solebox

No U.S. release date for the Kim Jones x Nike Air Max 360 Hi has been announced yet, but both colors will be available at select European retailers June 1 priced at 200 Euros.