Why Furious Philadelphia Fans Want Kendall Jenner Banned From 76ers Home Games

The Cleveland Cavaliers handed the Philadelphia 76ers their first home loss of the season on Friday night, and local fans are pinning the blame not on a poor defensive effort or star player Jimmy Butler’s ankle injury — but on Kendall Jenner.

The 23-year-old model attended the 121-112 matchup in Philadelphia to support her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Sixers point guard Ben Simmons (and at the same time, heckle Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson), but now it seems she is persona non grata at the Wells Fargo Center. One furious fan has started an online petition to have Jenner banned from all future Sixers home games to prevent what some are calling “the Kardashian curse” from annihilating the team’s season. So far, more than 6,500 signatures have been collected.

“It has come to the attention of Sixers fans that Ben Simmons has rekindled his relations with Kendall Jenner, a member of the notorious, career-killing Kardashian/Jenner family,” the petition reads. “We as Sixers fans cannot sit idly by and let Kendall Jenner ruin what could be a truly special Sixers season by her attendance at Sixers games. We must take action.”

The petition then goes on to blame Jenner for snapping the Sixers’ home-court winning streak. “It is not a coincidence that the Sixers, who had started the season 10-0 at home, lost their first home game of the year the first time that Jenner shows up. To make matters worse, the Cavaliers were winless on the road heading into their Black Friday matchup with the Sixers. It was inexplicable, and Jenner’s detrimental behavior is clearly to blame.”

Jenner has yet to respond to news of the petition, although judging by her Instagram feed, she’s had more important things on her mind. The model spent the weekend enjoying some holiday downtime with her famous family, including taking a sunny bike ride, lounging poolside and cooking up a huge Thanksgiving feast.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner’s Invisible Heels Make Her Legs Look Even Longer

Kendall Jenner Rocks Leggy Little Black Dress Look & See-Through Shoes at Revolve Awards

A Look at Kendall Jenner’s Best Shoe Moments in Honor of Her 23rd Birthday