Kanye West Says He’s Opening a Yeezy Office in Chicago

Kanye West had a busy Sunday on Twitter, sharing a multitude of random thoughts via the social media platform. And one of his posts involved news of a new office.

The rapper-turned-designer — and Chicago native — stated on Twitter that he will open a Yeezy office in the city. West did not provide further info, such as when it would open or its purpose.

We’re putting a Yeezy office in Chicago — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 10, 2018

Aside from new digs in the Windy City, West let his fans know that last week, he visited the Stony Island Arts Bank in Chicago, which was acquired and restored by artist Theaster Gates. Also, he proclaimed that he would teach a course at the Art Institute of Chicago and the American Academy of Art (without any info on if it is in the works or just aspirational) and that he has plans to do a Chicago Comedy Jam and will restore the city’s Regal Theatre.

Even though he was tweeting away on Sunday, last week was also a busy time on social media for West and his acclaimed Yeezy line. Images of an all-black possible Adidas Yeezy performance basketball shoe surfaced, and the manager of fellow rapper 6ix9ine showed off a one-of-one Yeezy 700 VX in a bold electric green and black color palette.

