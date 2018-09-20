Kanye West Shows Off Yeezy Basketball Sneakers on Instagram

Rapper-turned-designer Kanye West further fueled the demand for his Yeezy basketball sneakers last night on Instagram, posting an image wearing a pair.

The rap megastar shared an image of himself on the social media platform wearing a bold green jacket, black shorts and the kicks with the caption, “YZY BSKTBL.”

The Adidas kicks worn by West in the picture were executed with a gray and black upper sitting atop a Boost midsole, with a reflective heel and a pattern on the upper boasting a similar green hue as his jacket.

While the designer of the sneakers himself is wearing them, no release information has been revealed, and despite West’s promotion of the shoes, there has been no confirmation that they will hit retail shelves.

In other Yeezy news, presale for the mass release of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Triple White” is slated for today. People can sign up for a shot at buying the kicks via Adidas.com/yeezy or Yeezysupply.com/triple-white. Adidas Originals stated the style will be “released in mass quantities” and will give “an unprecedented number of fans worldwide direct access to Yeezy at retail price.” And if you miss out on the presale, you can still try to get yourself a pair via Adidas.com/yeezy or Yeezysupply.com at 12 a.m. ET on Friday.

