Kanye West’s ‘Wyoming’ Apparel From New Album Listening Party Is Available Now

If you’ve been anywhere near social media in the last 24 hours, by now you probably know that Kanye West had an exclusive “listening party” for his new album in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Thursday night. Staying right where he recorded the 7 new tracks that you’re likely already streaming, West invited a select group of people including celebrities and media to the unlikely destination to be the first to hear the album titled ‘Ye. Upon their arrival each guest received a special pack of merch to celebrate the listening event. Weren’t lucky enough to be there? It’s okay, because now you can own the apparel, too.

The full range of Kanye West "Wyoming" apparel available now. CREDIT: KanyeWest.com

Apparently when you’re Kanye West, you don’t even have to wait to play a concert to sell merch, as evident for the full line of apparel already in high demand from his listening party. The range is characterized by bright colors and graphics featuring an image of snow-capped mountains in Wyoming with hand-written neon lime text on both the front and back commemorating the place and date of the event. The design by artist Wes Lang — a longtime collaborator with West — is available on long sleeve t-shirts and hoodies in white, neon orange and black color options. A unique pink “KKW” long sleeve with hand-drawn graphics sported by Kim Kardashian at the listening party is also available.

Wyoming KKW Long Sleeve T-Shirt CREDIT: KanyeWest.com

All of the “Wyoming” apparel is available directly from the KanyeWest.com web store for a limited time. Each purchase will also include a digital copy of the new album delivered via e-mail.