Kanye West Talks Slavery, President Trump and Don C on a Chicago Radio Show

Kanye West is stealing all the headlines this week. But this time, the rapper’s name isn’t buzzing because of a new Yeezy release. It’s because of an interview he did today on a Chicago radio station.

The Yeezy designer was a guest on 107.5 WGCI Chicago, and his commentary that included his slavery comments on TMZ Live months back, his support of President Donald Trump, the Pusha T-Drake beef and missing his friend Don C now has the internet going nuts.

Addressing the slavery being a choice comment made on TMZ Live in May, West offered further explanation of what he meant.

“It sounds like a choice to the spirit of Kanye West, which I think is aligned with the spirit of Harriet Tubman, which I think is aligned with the spirit of Nat Turner, which in my non-historical opinion, I feel that these are examples from the past of people who felt similar to that even if is was worded incorrectly in the white man’s tongue. Maybe I could have danced or maybe I could have spoken Swahili, spoken the actual language because even the fact that we’re having to have this conversation in English is a form of slavery because it’s not even our language,” he said.

The rapper-producer also offered an apology for his comment coming across as offensive.

“I have never really approached or addressed the slavery comment fully. And it’s not something for me to overly intellectualize. This is something about the fact that it hurt people’s feelings and the way that I presented that piece of information. I could present in a way more calm way, but I was ramped up. And I apologize. That happens sometimes when people are — I’m not blaming mental health, but I’m explaining mental health,” West said.

During the conversation, West explained his support for President Trump, stating, “I feel that he cares about the way black people feel about him, and he would like for black people to like him like they did when he was cool in the rap songs and all this and stuff. And he will do the things that are necessary to make that happen because he’s got an ego like all the rest of us, and he wants to be the greatest president, and he knows that he can’t be the greatest president without the acceptance of the black community.”

On the topic of Pusha T’s war of words with fellow rapper Drake, West hinted at a possible reconciliation with Drake in the future.

“I feel that it was insensitive for him to, in any way, stress me out any way after TMZ, while I’m in Wyoming healing, pulling all the pieces together, working on my music. And you know, we’ll reconcile that one day because we got to, because we got work to do, and these voices is just too powerful.”

He also discussed whether or not he asked Pusha T to not engage in a war of words with Drake after the Canadian artist hurled insults his way, stating, “I’m not checking him [Pusha T]. That man [Drake] mentioned something with Pusha. I can’t tell [Pusha T] not to do what he’s going to do.”

Famed designer and friend of West, Don “Don C” Crawley, was also brought up. And in tears, West explained Crawley’s importance to him.

“The downfall of Kanye West is directly related to Don C not being around and because at the very beginning of my career, right when I was blowing up and [John Monopoly] was managing me — because Monop manages me now again, we’re rebuilding what I can do and it’s a new — to speak in third person, a new Kanye West that you’re going to see and it’s going to be better because of this mental health situation, it’s going to be better because of this TMZ situation. Don is actually in town right now because I told him I need him to be there for me so s**t like this don’t happen to me.”

