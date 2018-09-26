Kanye West and Adidas haven’t said when people can get their own pair of the rapper-turned-designer’s basketball sneakers, but the “I Love It” emcee already can’t stop wearing them.

The latest tease came by way of West’s personal Instagram account late yesterday, where he posted a shot of the medial side of the kicks on his feet. West, with his sweatpants positioned high enough to see the full sneaker, rocked a pair with a black collar, dark gray heel, an upper reminiscent of his “Zebra” Yeezy Boost 350 V2, and a white and light gray outsole.

Twitter account @theyeezymafia also posted an image yesterday of West rocking the Yeezy Basketball sneakers in the same colorway walking in the streets of Chicago. The tweet also stated that the sneakers will drop in 2019.

“Kanye out in Chicago wearing the upcoming YEEZY BSKTBL releasing in 2019,” wrote @theyeezymafia.

While the Twitter account for all-things Yeezy stated the kicks would drop next year, the shoes were not featured on the release schedule for West’s sneakers spotted Sunday via the @yeezyseason2 Instagram account. There images showed plans for eight more Yeezy sneaker releases for this year into early 2019, which includes new looks and past favorites. Included in the mix is a new “Sesame” colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, which is slated to drop in November.

