Kanye West Unveils Another New Yeezy Sneaker — And Twitter Users Definitely Have Some Opinions

Last night Kanye West took to his Twitter account once again to unveil another brand-new model of his Adidas sneakers, this time the Yeezy 700 V3.

The 700 V2 has only been previewed by West in much the same fashion, and there’s no sign of a release for those yet, but it looks like the third version of the chunky runner is already nearing completion.

700 V3 Mark Miner and the team killed it pic.twitter.com/BX0LNgZ2KA — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 22, 2018

It’s not an ideal shot of the shoe, but as you can make out from the semi-blurry on-foot image, the Yeezy 700 V3 features a more streamlined construction for the upper. It appears to be constructed in a blend of synthetic materials, including translucent panels, fused together seamlessly for a more technical look than versions 1 and 2 of the model constructed in mesh and leather. The sole is also completely redesigned, appearing to be totally smooth with the Boost cushioning visible in a thin panel between the upper and sole.

Like any unveil of one of his sneakers on Twitter, users were quick to weigh in with their opinions of the design. Replies to West’s tweet ranged from approval to indifference to disgust, and of course, plenty of comedy, as well.

One repeating opinion was a comparison to Skechers, and specifically the Shape-Up sneakers once promoted by his wife, Kim Kardashian.

It has finally come full circle pic.twitter.com/k25slgkzxb — Tony (@totis_01) August 22, 2018

Many users also noticed a comparison to some of Nike’s popular models of the year, like the Zoom Fly and React Element 87, due to the streamlined sole and translucent material of the upper.

And some people just didn’t seem to like them at all.