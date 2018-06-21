Kanye West and Travis Scott Spotted in Unreleased Sneakers at Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton Show

Travis Scott and Kanye West in the front row of the Spring/Summer 2019 Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week both wearing unreleased signature sneakers.

Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, and for those interested in the sneaker and streetwear worlds, there’s no bigger draw than today’s show from Virgil Abloh of his debut Louis Vuitton collection.

Aside from Abloh’s first collection after being named Creative Director of the luxury brand, which included plenty of colorful and unique pieces, another highlight of the show was the appearance of Kanye West and Travis Scott in the front row in some notable unreleased footwear.

Each alongside their Kardashian significant others, West and Scott both appeared in unreleased colorways of their respective Adidas and Air Jordan sneakers.

West appeared in his new Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2, a second version of the chunky Wave Runner sneaker. He teased a look at the shoe on his Twitter account in early May, and now we get a better look at the white and grey colorway on his feet.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West in the front row of the Spring/Summer 2019 Louis Vuitton show. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Meanwhile Scott appeared in the purple colorway of his Air Jordan 4 collaboration. At this point the purple suede colorway is still a bit mysterious, as there has been no word yet on if they will actually be released or remain an exclusive for him.

Both West and Scott are two of the hottest names in the collaborative sneaker game right now, so their appearance in the anticipated sneakers is even more notable for many sneaker heads than Abloh’s debut Louis Vuitton sneaker seen on his own feet at the event.