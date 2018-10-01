Kanye West’s ‘Make America Great Again’ Hat Blasted by Swizz Beatz, Lana Del Rey and Chris Evans

Kanye West shared an image wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat on social media yesterday, and it got some famous people fired up.

“This represents good and America becoming whole again,” West wrote on Instagram about his hat of choice. “We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love.”

Included in the list of people who voiced displeasure for the post were singer Lana Del Rey, music producer Swizz Beatz and actor Chris Evans.

Del Rey replied directly to West’s post, attacking his support of President Donald Trump and West’s personality traits.

“Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country but your support of him is a loss for the culture. I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level,” she wrote. “Delusions of grandeur, extreme issues with narcissism — none of which would be a talking point if we weren’t speaking about the man leading our country.”

The artist concluded the message similarly to how West signed off on his, stating: “Message sent with concern that will never be addressed.”

Swizz Beatz, stating he spoke about the MAGA hat with West just 48 hours before he wore it, explained in an Instagram video how people who love the producer-turned-Yeezy designer feel when he wears it.

“I was addressing how uncomfortable the culture feels with you representing somebody that’s blatantly hurting our people,” the producer wrote on an Instagram post. “Ain’t nobody bullying you, we love you, we love you, we’re not bullying you. But you gotta stop that s**t man, that s**t ain’t right.”

The bullying comment is in reference to West’s appearance on “Saturday Night Live” the day before, where he stated following the show that he was bullied by the cast for wearing the MAGA hat.

And Evans took to Twitter to provide his West commentary.

“There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue,” he wrote. “The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying.”

West appeared on “SNL” as its musical guest and stepped on stage to perform with Lil Pump, Teyana Taylor and Kid Cudi. Kim Kardashian was spotted with her daughter with West, North, en route to the performance in a blue and white snakeprint set from Italian streetwear brand GCDS, boasting a long collared coat, flare pants and boots in the same pattern.

