Kanye West Calls Out Drake on Twitter for Rapping About Yeezys

Kanye West has reignited his feud with Drake.

The “I Love It” rapper went on a Twitter rant on Thursday, demanding an apology from the Toronto emcee after his pointed criticism of West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers in his hit track with French Montana, “No Stylist.”

“I told her don’t wear no 350s ’round me,” Drake rapped in the song.

In response, West said, “Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out of your idols [sic] kids [sic] mouths.”

He also alleged that Drake — despite the rappers’ strained relationship — has been contacting members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, particularly wife Kim Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, as well as Kylie Jenner’s partner, Travis Scott. “Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro,” West wrote. “You sneak dissing on trav records and texting Kris talking bout how’s the family.”

The argument seemed to have stemmed from a text sent to West, requesting clearance for the 2009 song “Say What’s Real,” which features a sample of the 41-year-old rapper’s “Say You Will” from 808s & Heartbreak. Ye also denied claims that he told rapper Pusha T about Drake’s son, who had remained undisclosed to the public until Pusha outed Drake in the song “The Story of Adidon.”

“It’s all love bro bro but don’t play with me,” West added. “You stay too close to be playing all these industry games bro.”

Ye’s rant ended upon allegedly receiving a call from the “God’s Plan” hitmaker, though whether Drake will ever receive clearance remains to be seen.

