Kanye West Adidas Design Studio Employee Suffers Serious Injuries at California Facility

Workers at an Adidas design studio in California associated with Kanye West may have been subjected to unsafe conditions.

An investigation by the State of California Division of Occupational Safety and Health that began April 26 found that a written Injury and Illness Prevention Program was not established, implemented and maintained, and information and training on the safe use of a pallet truck was not provided at an Adidas America Inc. shoe design and manufacturing facility.

According to a report from the department, the investigation was launched after a worker at the Calabasas studio suffered serious injuries during the move of a sole press machine on a pallet truck on March 23.

According to the summary, the machine and truck tipped over while in use on an inclined surface in the rear parking lot near a drain, and the sole press landed on the employee’s left foot and left hand. The accident, according to the document, resulted in the hospitalization of the employee for more than 24 hours at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in L.A.

A proposed penalty of $45,000 to Adidas America Inc. ($22,500 for citations for the program and the training) was issued by the State of California Department of Occupational Safety and Health on Sept. 21.

