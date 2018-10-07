Kanye West Re-Deletes His Social Media Accounts

Kanye West is back offline.

The Yeezy designer seems to have shut down both his and Instagram accounts on Saturday night.

After reigniting his Twitter account in April after a nearly yearlong hiatus, West has found himself in a string of controversies regarding his statements on social media.

The 41-year-old entertainer most recently took flack after he posted an image of himself in a “Make America Great Again” hat — and said the 13th Amendment should be abolished — via Instagram.

“This represents good and America becoming whole again,” West wrote on the social media platform about his hat of choice. “We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love.”

The controversial post generated blowback from fans and other celebrities, including Chris Evans, Lana Del Rey and Swizz Beatz.

The rapper also sported a “MAGA” hat for his appearance as the musical guest on the Sept. 29 season premiere of “Saturday Night Live.” In an offscreen rant, the Adidas collaborator reportedly spoke his support for President Donald Trump, leading to boos from audience members.

West did not provide a reason behind his decision to re-delete social media, but he had been an active user of both Twitter and Instagram until Saturday.

