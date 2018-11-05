Kanye West Gives Democratic Chicago Mayoral Candidate a Six-Figure Donation

It seems that Kanye West isn’t staying out of politics after all.

On Wednesday, the rapper poured $126,460 into the campaign of Amara Enyia, the Democratic activist who is currently a candidate for mayor of Chicago.

This brings the 41-year-old’s donations to an even $200,000, as he already had given Enyia $73,540. The earlier amount was symbolic, as the politician owed exactly that amount in fines after failing to properly file quarterly campaign finance forms.

West’s hefty contribution comes on the heels of his announcement — made just last week — that he was going to remove himself from the political conversation.

“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!” the star tweeted on Oct. 30.

West’s decision to step away from politics came shortly after a highly publicized meeting with President Donald Trump and a series of controversial pro-Trump comments, which led to blowback from stars including John Legend, Chris Evans and Lana Del Rey.

But the Chicago native — who is moving back to the city — is proving that his step away from politics was only temporary. He also appeared at a sidewalk rally of Enyia’s last week, where the candidate gave him a shoutout.

Enyia also enjoys support from Chicago-born hip-hop star Chance the Rapper, who has been vocal about his own liberal political views. A child of Nigerian immigrant parents, Enyia has a master’s degree in education, a law degree focused on international and environmental law and a doctorate in education policy.