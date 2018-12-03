The Latest Wave of Adidas Yeezy Boost 700s Are Rumored to Arrive This Month

It appears that Kanye West and Adidas plan on ending on the year off right — by releasing more Yeezy styles (specifically, the Yeezy Boost 700 and the latest V2 version).

This latest wave of rumors comes courtesy of @theyeezymafia on Twitter as part of its “Yeezy Week,” a weeklong series of leaks that are done in celebration of the holidays. And to kick it off is the long-awaited drop of the latest V2 version of the Yeezy Boost 700 in the “Static” colorway.

The pair features a newly redesigned upper with lateral Three Stripes branding on the sides with Boost cushioning encaged within the chunky midsole. According to Yeezy Mafia, this colorway will arrive on Dec. 29. Earlier in October, this unreleased pair landed at consignment shop Stadium Goods where a pair in men’s size 8.5 was available for purchase.

YEEZY BOOST 700 V2

STATIC

DECEMBER 29 pic.twitter.com/e7twxq4o6T — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) December 2, 2018

Sneaker fans of the beloved V1 variation of the 700s can look forward to at least one more iteration with the “Salt” colorway, which is rumored to debut sometime in spring 2019 as part of Ye’s Yeezy Season 8 collection. The pair is dressed in a tonal gray makeup that runs through the entirety of the mesh uppers and down to the Boost midsole before it’s met by a black outsole. Like previous drops, expect the kicks to retail for $300 when it arrives early next year.

YEEZY BOOST 700

SALT

SEASON 8

SPRING 2019 pic.twitter.com/f531hJreBM — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) December 1, 2018

Official release dates for both pairs have yet to be confirmed by Adidas, but expect official information to arrive in the coming weeks.

