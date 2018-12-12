Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 700s Will Come in Kids’ Sizes

It looks like Adidas Originals and Kanye West will be extending another Yeezy Boost model to their younger fans beginning next year.

According to Yeezy Mafia on Instagram and Twitter, the Yeezy Boost 700 will arrive in three brand new colorways — “Salt,” “Inertia,” and “Analog” — in men’s, kids’ and infant sizes sometime in spring 2019.

Yeezy Mafia has yet to leak retail prices and production numbers for the upcoming releases, but like any West-designed sneaker, expect the styles to arrive in limited fashion early next year.

This isn’t the first Yeezy sneaker to be released in smaller sizes — the Yeezy Boost 350s in buzzy colorways “Pirate Black” and “Turtle Dove” were made available in infant sizing in 2016 for $130.

This weekend marks the return of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Semi-Frozen Yellow,” which is going for $220. Similar to its previous release, the Yeezy Mafia has confirmed that the vibrant pair will be most limited Yeezy style to date, with fewer than 5,000 pairs available in the U.S.

