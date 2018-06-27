Kanye West’s Next Adidas Yeezy 500 Has a Release Date

Kanye West was spotted in the front row of Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton show on June 21 in Paris in an unreleased Adidas Yeezy sneaker, but that won’t be the next pair his fans have a chance at owning. Following the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Butter” dropping on Saturday, the next model coming down the pipeline was just announced: the Yeezy 500 in “Utility Black.”

The black colorway of West’s newest Adidas model will release on July 7, per the Yeezy Mafia social media account.

YEEZY 500

UTILITY BLACK

JULY 7 ON https://t.co/ttgJvyEYJb, CONFIRMED APP AND SELECT RETAILERS pic.twitter.com/AbyjwDhcGq — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) June 26, 2018

This means fans of West’s coveted sneakers have much to be excited about, as they get two offerings from their favorite footwear line two weeks in a row.

This latest version of the Yeezy 500 sticks with a tonal treatment, which we’ve seen on the first two releases of the model in “Blush” and “Super Moon Yellow.” It features an all-black hue covering the mesh and suede upper, and bold Feet You Wear outsole originally found on Kobe Bryant’s third Adidas signature shoe, the KB8 III.

The brand has also produced an extremely similar version of the model in a second black colorway only for friends and family of the program. The Yeezy Mafia also shared a comparison between the two nearly identical versions.

YEEZY 500

Utility Black (Release) vs Shadow Black (F&F)

Which one do you prefer ? pic.twitter.com/Csg2aoWkLs — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) June 26, 2018

As you can see, the only difference between the two is that the friends-and-family edition is a slightly darker shade of black. If you’re not lucky enough to be within West’s inner circle, mark your calendar for the “Utility Black” Yeezy 500 that you actually have a chance at early next month.