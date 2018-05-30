Are Kanye West and Adidas Increasing Production of an Upcoming Yeezy Sneaker to a Million Pairs?

Kanye West once said that anybody who wanted sneakers from his Adidas Yeezy line would be able to get them. With every shoe selling out almost instantly and resale prices for some rising above $1,000, that statement back in 2016 has been laughable for most sneaker heads ever since. But could his promise finally be coming true?

While production numbers of certain Yeezy sneakers have been increased in comparison to the earliest releases and a few restocks have also helped more consumers attain pairs, West’s sneakers are still in scarce supply and remain some of the most coveted footwear on the market. In other words, his promise that anybody that wanted a pair would easily be able to get them still hasn’t panned out.

Kanye West and adidas just took the #YEEZYBOOST production to another level. We confirm that there will be Millions pairs of YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Cream White" available in an long online release next July.

Are you happy that Kanye is holding his 2016 promise ? #YEEZY4Everyone pic.twitter.com/6vatUFhuX9 — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) May 29, 2018

Now every hopeful Yeezy buyer may finally be in luck. The social media account Yeezy Mafia — which often is the first to share early release information and leaked images of upcoming Yeezy models — recently reported that the production of the upcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White'” scheduled for a July release will rise up to one million pairs. If this is true, the hashtag #YEEZY4Everyone that they included in the tweet will indeed be accurate.

Of course, this is only speculation at this point, as there has been no confirmation from the Adidas or Kanye West camps yet. It may be likely that production for the “Cream White” Yeezy is increased significantly, but one million pairs seems like a pretty daunting number for any sneaker release. Look for official information from Adidas as the July release nears.