Here’s How Kanye West and Adidas Are Helping California Wildfire Victims

As wildfires continue to ravage through California, Kanye West and Adidas are doing their part to help out.

Adidas announced yesterday that all proceeds from the Yeezy Calabasas track pant would go toward the California Community Foundation’s Wildlife Relief Fund and the CA Fire Foundation.

All profits from sales of the YEEZY Calabasas Track Pant in the U.S. will be donated to @calfund and @CAFireFound. Available 11.17 on https://t.co/VPp7NiRgqc — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) November 17, 2018

The track pants, which retail for $120, went live on Adidas’ website today. The California Community Foundation provides a variety of services to victims of wildfire relief, such as rebuilding homes and providing follow-up medical care and supplies. The CA Fire Foundation focuses on giving emotional and financial assistance to the loved ones of fallen firefighters.

For West, the wildfires are a personal cause. His family was forced to evacuate from their Calabasas, Calif. home during the Woolsey fire.

The rapper had previously tweeted his support for the first responders and firefighters working to keep the flames under control.

“In light of these situations, I am so inspired by the firefighters and first responders who are risking their lives to do whatever they can to help. They are our true heroes,” West wrote on Nov. 10. “We must all come together during these difficult times to support each other.”

In light of these situations, I am so inspired by the firefighters and first responders who are risking their lives to do whatever they can to help. They are our true heroes. We must all come together during these difficult times to support each other May God Bless us all — ye (@kanyewest) November 10, 2018

Wildfires continue to wreak havoc across the northern portion of California, with more than 1,000 individuals still unaccounted for. The death toll had risen to 71 as of Friday, with nearly 150,000 acres of land destroyed.

Want more?

Retailers Close Shop & Residents Flee as California Wildfires Rage Across the State

As Fires Continue in California, Victims Receive Support From the Shoe Industry