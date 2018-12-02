Former Kansas City Chief Kareem Hunt Dropped by Under Armour

Kareem Hunt at the Chiefs' Nov. 19 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

After being ousted by the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night, Kareem Hunt now has lost his sponsorship deal with Under Armour.

The Chiefs released the star running back following the circulation of a TMZ video early Friday which shows him assaulting a woman in a Cleveland hotel.

Under Armour announced its decision to drop Hunt Saturday morning, hours after he was cut by the Chiefs.

The second year NFLer, who led the league in rushing yards as a rookie on the Chiefs, was also in his second year as an Under Armour athlete.

The incident depicted in the video was initially reported in February but led to no charges filed and no arrests made. The NFL is investigating the incident, but Hunt now finds himself without a team and without a key sponsorship.

Under Armour’s decision to part ways with Hunt comes just a month after a scathing report in the Wall Street Journal revealed a years-long practice of expensing visits to strip clubs. Following the WSJ story, Under Armour announced plans to change its company culture. The company ensured it would provide safe and confidential channels to identify inappropriate behavior and address such behavior “swiftly and resolutely.”

As an Under Armour athlete, Hunt starred in a video made by the brand in conjunction with Bleacher Report. The video chronicles the 23-year-old’s journey as he went from being a three-star recruit to a Pro Bowler.

