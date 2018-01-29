Justin Timberlake Rehearses for Super Bowl in Unreleased Air Jordans Coming Out Spring ’18

Justin Timberlake performs at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

It’s a big week for singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake. The Memphis, Tenn.-born crooner turns 37 on Wednesday and releases his fifth studio album, “Man of the Woods,” on Friday. He’ll follow that up with a halftime performance Sunday at Super Bowl LII as the New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles. And before it all goes down, Timberlake is getting ready for the show in unreleased Air Jordans fans will be able to pick up soon.

The “Supplies” singer took to Instagram over the weekend to share a look at his Super Bowl rehearsal process. In the clip, Timberlake is seen stretching while laced up in the Air Jordan 3 Retro “Tinker,” a new colorway for the classic sneaker inspired by an original sketch by designer Tinker Hatfield.

As part of Jordan Brand’s massive NBA All-Star Weekend release lineup, the “Tinker” Air Jordan 3 will be featured at the brand’s Los Angeles events in February and will see a global release on March 24 with a retail price of $200.

In addition to this “Tinker” colorway, the Air Jordan 3 is set to release in a number of styles throughout spring ’18, including its original “Black/Cement” makeup — which received a surprise launch via Nike’s SNKRS app last week — a “White/Cement” NRG style that pays tribute to Michael Jordan’s showing at the 1988 NBA Slam Dunk Contest and an all-new Flyknit variation.

Air Jordan 3 “Tinker” Nike

LET’S GO! #Superbowl #SBLII A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 29, 2018 at 10:26am PST

